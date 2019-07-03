Thursday, July 4th, 3:15 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re starting off our Independence Day with less cloud cover (both out along the coast and across the Willamette Valley). A shallow marine layer could still surge in around sunrise, but if it does, it will quickly burn off by the mid-morning. We’ll be looking at much more sunshine today than Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s around the Portland metro. Temps should be falling through the 70s during the fireworks displays, so it should be a very pleasant evening. A more extensive marine layer is expected Friday morning, and high temperatures will take a hit by about 5 degrees. This weekend could feature partly to mostly cloudy skies from the coast to the inland valleys, and a little bit of a drizzle will even be possible along the coast and the foothills of the Cascades. We should see a warming trend between Monday and Tuesday though before a chance of showers returns to the region. High temperatures are expected to remain near-normal for this time of year.
Have a great 4th of July and enjoy this weather!