Sunday, Oct. 13th, 4:00 P.M.
Today has been a very “normal” mid-October day. A mix of sun and clouds, mainly dry, and temperatures in the lower 60s. Tomorrow and Tuesday we’ll see a bit more sunshine and temperatures warm as well. Enjoy this very nice October weather because we see lots of rainy/gloomy days ahead.
Wednesday through Sunday will be very wet; similar to what we experienced back in September. There aren’t any real stormy weather systems moving into the Pacific Northwest, but each one brings plenty of rain with it. Snow levels stay above the Cascade Passes through at least Thursday.