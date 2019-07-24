Wednesday, July 31st, 3:20 A.M.
Good morning!
A few clouds are expected to sneak into the Portland metro area later this morning, but it’ll turn out to be a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will be several degrees warmer this afternoon (likely in the low to mid 80s). Expect more of the same on Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures.
Our next rain maker doesn’t look significant, but scattered showers are forecast to move in starting late Thursday into early Friday morning. We should see the showers wind down late Friday morning with breaks in the clouds during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will range between the upper 70s and low 80s.
This weekend is looking quite warm as high pressure rebuilds over the region. Afternoon temps will range between the upper 80s and low 90s across the Willamette Valley. A bit of a cooling trend should occur by early next week with high temperatures returning to near seasonal normals.
Have a great Wednesday!