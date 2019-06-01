Sunday, June 2nd, 4:45 A.M.
Good morning!
A shallow marine layer (low clouds) has returned to portions of the north Willamette Valley, but shouldn’t be with us for too long. By about mid-morning, these low-hanging stratus clouds should burn off, giving way to another sunny day around the Portland metro. The marine layer will hang out a bit longer across the coast, but lots of sunshine is expected this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be a degree or two cooler west of the Cascades today, while conditions out across central and eastern Oregon could be a bit warmer compared to Saturday. We’re expecting a high temp around 80 degrees in the Portland area today, with cooler weather on the horizon. We’ll start seeing more of an influence from the Pacific as we head into the workweek, which means the morning clouds will hang around longer. As a result, high temps will dip back into the 70s for many of us between Monday and Tuesday. Some of our forecast models are indicating that Wednesday could be pretty cloudy, so I went ahead and dropped the high temp down to 70. Some spots around the Willamette Valley may only climb into the 60s Wednesday, and more of us will experience highs in the 60s to finish off the workweek. A few showers will be possible between Thursday and Saturday, but generally speaking, it doesn’t appear that any major soakers are on the way.
Have a great end to your weekend!