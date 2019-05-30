Friday, May 31st, 3:15 A.M.
Good morning!
Marine clouds are moving back into the Portland metro, so expect most locations to start off under partly to mostly cloudy skies. This marine layer should be a bit more shallow this morning, so expect sunshine to return earlier. As a result, high temperatures are forecast to be a degree or two warmer this afternoon compared to Thursday. Many locations around the Willamette Valley will top out around 80 degrees. We’re expecting another warm day on Saturday as well with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. By Sunday, high pressure over the Pacific Northwest should start to flatten out, allowing more of a marine push to occur from the Pacific. Temperatures will slowly start to fall to finish the weekend and start next week. Highs will range between the low to mid 70s between Monday and Wednesday. Toward the end of the workweek, our forecast models are suggesting that things could turn damp and cool again. Highs may drop back into the 60s with shower chances returning.
Have a great Friday!