Wednesday, March 20, 5 A.M.
At 2:58 this afternoon we officially hit spring and it will be mostly sunny and a record high of 73 degrees. It's still breezy this morning, but winds will die down today, first on the west side, then on the east side.
Tonight a few clouds come in and we cool it off to 44. Tomorrow, partly cloudy and mostly dry, we may see a stray shower in the morning. Afternoon high will only reach 62. (Still 4 degrees above average)
Mostly cloudy and rainy by Friday afternoon, high 60. Occasional showers on Saturday, high 55. Sunday, Mostly sunny, high 60.