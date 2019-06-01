Sunday, June 2nd, 4:45 P.M.
Our string of very warm days will continue through Tuesday, then it’s back to normal or even a bit cooler than average for a few days at the end of the week. Strong high pressure holds overhead through Tuesday so morning cloud cover will pretty sparse each day.
A weak system could bring us a sprinkle Wednesday, but the two showery days will definitely be Thursday and Friday. It’ll be time after about 10 dry days. So there’s a bit something for everyone weatherwise over the next week. A week or so from now I see a quick rebound back to summer temps.