Sunday, June 2nd, 4:45 P.M.

Our string of very warm days will continue through Tuesday, then it’s back to normal or even a bit cooler than average for a few days at the end of the week.  Strong high pressure holds overhead through Tuesday so morning cloud cover will pretty sparse each day.

A weak system could bring us a sprinkle Wednesday, but the two showery days will definitely be Thursday and Friday.  It’ll be time after about 10 dry days.  So there’s a bit something for everyone weatherwise over the next week.  A week or so from now I see a quick rebound back to summer temps.

