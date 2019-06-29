Saturday, June 29th, 5:45 P.M.
It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon with copious amounts of sun today. Showers & storms stayed off into the Cascades today and we’ve been dry all day in the Willamette Valley. I think tomorrow might be a little warmer than today. Highs Saturday will end up in the low 80s. Mainly clear skies tonight will give way to mostly sunny skies for Sunday. A few showers and storms will fire up again on Sunday afternoon in the Cascades. We’ll stay dry in Portland, though. Warm tomorrow, then things change again Monday and Tuesday.
Clouds will be back and we’ll see a few pop up showers for the first part of next week. Highs back off into the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be a transition day, and by the 4th of July, weather is looking pretty great with mainly sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s. The end of next week is trending warmer.