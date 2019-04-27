Sunday, April 28, 4:00 P.M.
Today has been a spectacular spring day, after a chilly start. Temperatures are running 8-10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Expect more chilly nights but warm afternoons the next few days. There is a SLIGHT chance a shower pops up over the Cascades or Coast Range tomorrow afternoon and drifts down here into the lowlands. It’s only a small chance but it IS a possibility. 95% of us should stay dry.
Tonight patchy frost is possible again in the colder outlying areas west of the Cascades. In the eastern Gorge fruit-growing areas (Hood River and The Dalles) frost is more likely. Luckily just a light frost again so it shouldn’t damage the apples/pears/cherries we’ll be eating late this summer.
April ends and May begins with very nice weather, not exceptionally warm but a bit above average. We’ll see some clouds at times Thursday-Friday and maybe by Sunday, but there’s no rain in sight.