Friday, July 19th, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a mostly clear morning around the Portland metro area. Our air has also dried out, so many spots are starting off in the 40s & 50s versus the 60s like previous mornings. Patchy drizzle and cloudier skies are affecting parts of the coast, but I think it’s going to be a mostly sunny day both west and east of the Cascades. Temperatures will be at least a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday thanks to the sunny start, and highs will be near 80 in the Willamette Valley.
Get ready for even warmer weather this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some forecast models are even suggesting Portland could be around 90 on Sunday.
High pressure will back off as we start next week, and high temps should dip back into the upper 70s and low 80s for a few days. Generally speaking, it still looks like we’ll dodge extreme heat and thunderstorms for the next week or so.
Happy Friday!