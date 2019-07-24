Wednesday, July 24th, 4:30 P.M.
Today was a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies across the area as a whole. Temperatures today hit 80 degrees in most neighborhoods. More of the same weather tomorrow – except it will be much warmer. Highs will end up very close to 90 degrees. Aside from maybe a few clouds in the early morning, skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow. Friday will be identical to Thursday. We have two really warm days, then temperatures back off a bit for this weekend. Temps stay close to average most of next week and we’ll see more of an on-shore push with marine clouds in the morning and sunshine by afternoon.
Rain chances are pretty much nonexistent through the next week. No thunderstorm chances either.