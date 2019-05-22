Wednesday, May 22nd, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
The Cascades and foothills saw a few showers overnight, but most areas stayed dry around the Portland metro. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s, so it’s another cool morning. However, we’re expecting quite a bit of sunshine today, so high temperatures shouldn’t have a problem climbing into the low to mid 70s. Will we see any showers or storms later today? It looks possible, especially along the Cascades. A few of those showers or storms could roll westward off of the Cascades and into parts of the Willamette Valley. Don’t be surprised if we catch a random isolated shower or storm late today. Storms will be weak and won’t last for more than 45 minutes or so. Besides a slight cool down on Friday, high temperatures should remain in the 70s for the foreseeable future, with overnight lows in the 50s.
Have a great Wednesday!