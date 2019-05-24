Sunday, May 26th, 5:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It was a wet start to the holiday weekend, but nicer weather is on the way! We’re starting off with quite a bit of cloud cover, but the main storm system that brought us rain on Saturday has shifted to the south. We’re expecting the clouds to break later this morning, and sunshine should bump high temperatures back into the 70s around the Portland metro. Even though that area of low pressure has moved over California, the circulation will bring scattered showers and storms to much of central and eastern Oregon. The best chance for storms will be along the Cascades and points to the east, but some of those afternoon and evening storms could sneak their way into the Willamette Valley. Don’t be surprised if you see some dark clouds and hear a bit of thunder later today. Most locations should stay dry though, and we’re expecting almost a repeat day on Memorial Day. High temperatures look like they’ll remain in the 70s throughout this upcoming week, with little to no rain in the extended forecast.
Have a great Sunday!