Friday, March 29, 5:20 A.M.
Happy Friday!
We will wake up to patchy fog once again around the Portland metro area. Today will be mainly dry, but there is a chance for a few isolated showers later on this afternoon and evening. Expect it to be more dry than wet.
This weekend will be dry, with warming high temps. Saturday we will see more sun than Sunday, but both days should make it into the mid 60s.
Next week, showers return Monday and Tuesday, but there are no big soakers on the way. Very typical early spring weather!