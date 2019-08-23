Sunday, August 25th, 4:30 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a mostly clear start to our Sunday around the Portland metro area, but low level clouds will probably redevelop heading into sunrise. Between the late morning and the early afternoon, clouds should clear up, and we’ll finish up the day under sunny skies. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 80s around the northern Willamette Valley.
Get ready, everyone! A drastic change to our weather pattern will take place this upcoming week. High pressure will cause our winds to shift back offshore (from east to west). This wind pattern will dry out our air and turn off Mother Nature’s air conditioner, A.K.A. the sea breeze. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s on Monday, and there’s high confidence that afternoon highs will spike into the 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Toward the end of the workweek and next weekend, high pressure will slowly shift focus away from the Pacific Northwest, bringing high temps back into the 80s.
Have a great Sunday, and stay cool this week!