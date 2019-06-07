Saturday, June 8th, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a chilly start to our Saturday around the Portland metro and areas nearby. Most locations are starting off in the 40s and low 50s, but luckily, our conditions are slowly drying out. We’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies during the first half of the morning, with a few sprinkles possible. By the late morning and afternoon, the clouds are expected to clear up, and we should be looking at quite a bit of sunshine across the region. The Grand Floral Parade runs from 10am-1pm, so make sure you have a sweater with you. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees in the valleys, while the coast will range between the low to mid 60s. Today will be the start of a quick warm-up. A significant high pressure system is expected to build over the West Coast to finish the weekend and start the workweek. Highs will spike into the low to mid 80s Sunday, the upper 80s and low 90s Monday, and potentially the mid 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Some good news though: the hot weather won’t be around for the entire week. High temps are forecast to drop back into the low 80s and upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.
Have a great weekend!