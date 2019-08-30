Sunday, September 1st, 4:30 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a pretty cloudy start to the day from the coast to the Cascades. We probably won’t see completely clear skies this afternoon, but enough sunshine should bring us into the upper 70s and low 80s. Patchy drizzle will be possible in some spots (mainly the coast, the Coast Range and the foothills of the Cascades).
Forecast models have been flip-flopping a bit over the past couple of days. Initially, they were advertising a pretty impressive warm-up for the first half of this upcoming week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. I’m seeing a bit of a change in the models this morning. High pressure may struggle to establish itself, so I went ahead and brought temperatures down a bit. It looks like highs will climb well into the 80s Mon-Wed, but most of us should stay out of the 90s (at least by the way it looks now). Late Wednesday into Thursday, a disturbance moving in from the Pacific could generate some scattered showers and few storms up in the Cascades. That weather pattern change should drop our high temps back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
By the way.. happy first day of September (and start of Meteorological Fall). Looking into the extended forecast, we could see a cooler, more Fall-like pattern arriving by next weekend.