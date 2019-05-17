Friday, May 17th, 6 p.m.
We saw a few light showers today around the metro area, but stayed mainly dry. Scattered showers are possible tonight with otherwise cloudy skies.
Saturday brings a dry, cloudy start with showers arriving sometime in the afternoon and continuing through the night. Temps will be warmer, in the low 70s. Sunday will be more dry than wet, with a few light sprinkles and highs in the upper 60s.
Early next week, systems heading mainly to California will bring a few showers our way on Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday look mainly dry with warmer highs, back into the 70s.