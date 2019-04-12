Friday, April 12th, 4:00 P.M.
It’s been a mainly cloudy day but much brighter with a few sunbreaks compared to the past two days. As expected, a few showers have popped up and those continue through this evening.
Expect dry weather late this evening through mid-morning Saturday. The rest of the day turns wet as a weak cold front moves onshore.
Sunday will be quite a bit drier than Saturday, just a few showers pop up. More showers continue Monday and Tuesday.
We see a brief break in showers with much warmer temperatures the latter half of next week.