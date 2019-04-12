Friday, April 12th, 4:00 P.M. 

It’s been a mainly cloudy day but much brighter with a few sunbreaks compared to the past two days.  As expected, a few showers have popped up and those continue through this evening. 

Expect dry weather late this evening through mid-morning Saturday.  The rest of the day turns wet as a weak cold front moves onshore.

Sunday will be quite a bit drier than Saturday, just a few showers pop up.  More showers continue Monday and Tuesday.

We see a brief break in showers with much warmer temperatures the latter half of next week.