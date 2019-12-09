Tuesday, Dec. 10th, 3:15 P.M.
A weak weather system moving overhead this afternoon & evening is bringing us gray skies and light rain. Expect showers to continue tonight and through the Wednesday morning commute.
More substantial rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and we’ll be wet at times through Friday. Expect a breezy south wind tomorrow afternoon & evening as well. Showers should become far more sparse Saturday through Tuesday.
Snow levels in the Cascades remain high through Thursday, then drop below the passes for Friday. We expect plenty of ski area snow late Thursday through Friday and passes will be snowy during that time.
There’s no sign of lowland snow or ice in the next 10 days…a mild December continues