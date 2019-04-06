Sunday, April 7th, 4:45 A.M.
Good morning!
It was a rainy night across much of the region, and that’s pretty much how today will play out. We’re expecting a bit of a break in the showers between the early to mid morning, but another wave of showers should shift back over the Portland metro by the late morning/early afternoon. Intermittent showers will continue throughout most of the afternoon and evening. The north Willamette Valley isn’t expected to see as much rain and the central and south Willamette Valley. We could pick up anywhere from 0.5-1” of rain in the Portland area, while points to the south could see anywhere from 1-2” (through midnight). Foothills & mountains will likely pick up more rain than the valleys, especially western-facing slopes. We’ll start to see longer breaks between showers by Monday morning, but waves of showers should will still pass through from time to time. There could even be some isolated thunderstorm activity Monday afternoon/eve. Persistent rain over the next 24 hours will put stress on some of the local rivers and streams. The National Weather Service is highlighting the Willamette River (near Albany & Harrisburg), where minor flooding is likely between this afternoon and midweek.
As for snow, this “atmospheric river” has pushed the freezing level up to about 6,500-7,000 ft. We’re observing rain this morning up on our Mt. Hood Skibowl cam, which sits at about 5,000 ft. However, a cold front should push through between Monday & Tuesday, dropping snow levels back down to 3,500-4,000 ft. Beach conditions should slowly improve between today & Monday.
Have a great Sunday!