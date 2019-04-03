Friday, April 5th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re starting off this Friday with a few showers on the radar, but they are very hit or miss. Don’t let that fool you though. Between the mid to late morning, a large swath of showers will swing across the region ahead of a frontal system. We’re expecting pretty steady showers heading into the early afternoon before that front shifts off to the north and east. Things could get interesting behind the front though. Clusters of showers and isolated storms will be possible throughout the mid to late afternoon, possibly hanging into the evening. If any cells turn strong, lightning and downpours will probably accompany them. Most of that activity will fizzle out tonight.
Another system will quickly move in Saturday morning/afternoon, bringing a quick shot of showers. Initially, showers should be fairly light, but a plume of moisture will take aim at southwest Oregon between late Saturday and Sunday. Even though Portland and the surrounding areas won’t necessarily be in the bulls eye, conditions should stay fairly soggy throughout most of the weekend. Portions of the Willamette Valley could pick up a couple inches of rain through Sunday, while favorable slopes across the coastal range and the Cascades could receive 3-4 inches. Snow levels could drop as low as 4,500 ft.
Happy Friday!