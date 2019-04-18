Friday, April 19, 3:50 A.M.
Good morning!
A very slow-moving cold front will increase our rain chances throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. The slow nature of this system has delayed the arrival of the rain a bit, so expect intermittent showers to linger throughout much of the day. Most areas along the coast and the north Willamette Valley will begin to dry out this evening, so if you have plans to go out tonight, the weather shouldn’t be too soggy. High temperatures will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s and low 60s today due to the cloud cover & showers.
Once that front moves south and east, our weather will begin to improve. We’ll start off under partly cloudy skies on Saturday, but we should see quite a bit of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will rebound back into the upper 60s (with some areas getting very close to 70). We should see a few more clouds on Easter Sunday, but temperatures are still forecast to climb into the upper 60s. Our next chance for showers looks to be around Tuesday.
Happy Friday!