Saturday, Dec. 22, 7:00 P.M.
The rain has arrived and will continue for the area overnight tonight. Just cool rain west of the Cascades, and then plenty of snow for the mountains. Winter Weather Advisories are up for the higher elevations (Cascades & Blue Mountains) until Sunday afternoon. 16-24 inches of new snow is expected for elevations above 4,000 feet. Passes will be messy tonight through tomorrow.
Showers will be around Sunday, especially tomorrow morning, and then we should dry out some by tomorrow evening.
A few showers will be left over for Christmas Eve, and then we are still looking dry for Christmas day. Temperatures stay near average for most of next week, and there are still no big storms in sight for the next 7 days. Happy Holidays!