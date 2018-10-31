Thursday, Nov. 1, 6:00 PM...
What a warm start to November! We hit 68 in Portland today which was just 2 degrees below the record high. In fact we’ve only hit 70 in November three times in the past, so yes it was warm.
A wet weather system moves through tonight; it should be raining steadily around 1-6am. Rain changes to showers for the morning commute then we’ll turn partly cloudy and mainly dry for the 2nd half of your Friday. One more system comes through the Pacific Northwest Saturday night and the first half of Sunday, otherwise the weather remains pretty calm through next week. Temperatures cool off a bit too, especially at night.
November can be a stormy month but I don’t see any sign of stormy weather, lowland snow/ice, or flooding in the next 7+ days.