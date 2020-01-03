Saturday, January 4th, 6:00 P.M.
Lots of clouds and showers today here in the Willamette Valley. Rain amounts so far in the metro area today have been anywhere between a few hundredths of an inch to almost a half an inch of rain out in Troutdale. Off and on showers will continue tonight. The heaviest snow up on Mt. Hood came in the overnight hours. Most resorts have so far picked up about 6-10 inches of snow. More of the same is expected tomorrow up on the mountain. We could see another 6-12 inches on Sunday. The mountain snow will continue this week, but snow levels will climb just a bit on Tuesday to above pass level, and then drop again by Wednesday afternoon. Ample opportunities for more inches of snow up on the mountain through the next 7 days.
Snow on the mountain means rain for us here in Portland. In fact, the next 7 days look wet. Plenty of showers will hit the westside valleys with heavy rain at times. Winds pick up again here on Tuesday, and showers continue into late week. Temperatures will stay in the mid 40s all week long. Some models are indicating a colder turn of weather by next weekend, other then that, the weather pattern stays unsettled with several rounds of rain.