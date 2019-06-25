Tuesday, June 25, 4:15 P.M.
Today has been a mainly cloudy day, but temperatures were able to make it into the low 70s late this afternoon. We’re still dry in Portland as of 4:15p, but several storms have popped up east of the Cascades. Tonight will be cloudy, but anyone could see a shower this evening, isolated storms will continue out in Eastern Oregon.
Then tomorrow will feature more widespread showers & thunderstorms. Anyone could see a storm. There’s a good chance many of us will be dry for the first half of the day. Expect the showers to develop by the afternoon, and anyone could see a thunderstorm. Some stronger cells will likely drop heavy rain, plenty of lightning, & small hail. Strongest storms will likely develop in Northeastern Oregon. The thunderstorm threat will continue Thursday & Friday afternoons, in fact Thursday and Friday look fairly wet. Daytime high temperatures will stay in the upper 60s for the rest of the week.
We should dry out by Sunday, and temperatures turn warmer & summer-like by early next week.