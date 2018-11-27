Wednesday, Nov. 28, 1:00 PM...
Rain showers will continue this afternoon, but should end later tonight. Thursday, we'll have a nice little break from the rain with partly cloudy skies, as a system passes to the south.
Friday and the first part of Saturday will bring more showers to the area, but snow levels will be dropping, which means snow at the passes on Friday and Saturday. Up to four inches is expected.
Sunday through the middle of next week will be our coolest days of the season so far, with a gusty east wind and overnight lows below freezing.