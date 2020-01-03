Sunday, January 5th, 4:00 P.M.
We’ve seen lots of showers moving through the region this Sunday afternoon. Expect showers to pick up tonight as another Pacific weather system moves onshore. Most of that system heads north Monday, so we’ll see very light rain at times in the metro area.
The first half of winter, November/December in our climate, has been dominated by drier and milder than normal weather. Now it appears a significant change has arrived; that means much wetter the next 7-10 days and cooler too. We’ll see a series of weather systems move through the area through at least next weekend. None look particularly strong, but each brings a round of valley rain and mountain snow. Plus gusty southerly wind, especially Tuesday and Friday. At this point I don’t see any one weather system that would give us damaging wind or flooding rains. Basically we’re going back to “normal”.
Some of your weather apps (mainly iPhones) may be showing snowflakes Sunday and beyond. That’s because some models are dropping snow levels down close to sea level in the 7-10 day period. But others are not. We’ll keep a close eye on it, but for now don’t have any sort of snowy forecast for next Sunday, just chilly showers.
MOUNTAIN SNOW: Quite a bit over the next week; at least some snow every day. Sticking snow level rises to above the passes later tomorrow and through Tuesday, then it drops down again. Somewhere between 2 to 5 feet total snow is on the way through next weekend. That depends on elevation and how things play out.