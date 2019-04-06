Monday, April 8, 1:10 P.M.
Heavy rain has transitioned to on and off showers today. The rest of Monday will be more dry than wet for everyone west of the Cascades. A flood watch is in effect for almost everyone south of Portland on the west side of the Cascades. A Flood Warning is in effect for those in the southern Willamette Valley.
Light rain showers continue Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will make it into the mid 50s.
Another system will sweep through the area Wednesday afternoon and will bring widespread rain to the region through Thursday.
We will FINALLY get a dry day on Friday, which will also be our warmest day of the next week, with highs close to 60 degrees.