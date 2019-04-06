Monday, April 8, 4:15 A.M.
Happy Monday everyone! Off to a rainy start this morning, we should see it let up to less steady rain this afternoon with a few sun breaks thrown in. However with the afternoon hit and miss showers, we could see some hits with briefly heavy rain and even some thunder and lightning. High today will make it to the low to mid 60s around the metro.
Light showers for your Tuesday, high 58. Rainy again on Wednesday, high 55. Thursday brings in more showers, sun breaks and potential thundershowers, high 55. FINALLY on Friday, it looks to be dry, partly cloudy, high 60. Showers return Saturday afternoon through Sunday.