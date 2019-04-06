Saturday, April 6th, 5:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Showers are working their way across the coast, the coast range and the Willamette Valley this morning. We’ve even seen some thunderstorm activity offshore and to the north. Intermittent showers will continue to develop through the early afternoon before a bit of a break occurs. Then we get to tonight and we start a very wet period for Oregon and SW Washington. A front will stall out across the region, and a moist air mass will interact with this frontal system for the following 24 hours or so. We’re expecting waves of moderate to heavy rain between Saturday evening and Sunday night, which could lead to some urban flooding (pooling, ponding in low lying areas). Rivers and streams will also fill up pretty quickly on Sunday, which could lead to some localized flooding. If you know you’re going to be making any long drives on Sunday, note that the weather is going to get pretty ugly. In addition, beach conditions will not be pleasant this weekend. We’re anticipating high surf, with the possibility of debris in the water. In addition, wind gusts could exceed 40 mph along the coast, with wind gusts between 25-30 mph in the Willamette Valley. Saturday snow levels will be around 4,000 ft. on Mt. Hood. Sunday’s snow level should be around 6,000 ft. with slightly warmer air pushing in.
Conditions should slowly dry out between Sunday night and Monday morning, but low chances for showers will continue throughout much of next week. Our next shot at experiencing a completely dry day looks to be around Friday.
Have a great weekend!