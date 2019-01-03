Saturday, Jan. 5, 5:00 A.M.
Brief Strong Wind Tonight
If you've been keeping up with the weather, then you know about the potential wind storm for tonight. Yes, it will be quite windy, no I don't think this is going to be a big storm for the valleys. It will be brief, only lasting a few hours. The High Wind Watch has been downgraded to a Wind Advisory for the Portland, Vancouver and Salem areas. Sustained winds will be in the 20 to 30 mph range and wind gusts will peak around 50 mph. Wind gusts will be stronger in hilly areas. The coast will see some strong winds tonight. A High Wind Warning will go into effect at 6 pm as wind gusts are expected to peak at 65 mph, sustained wind speeds will be between 35 and 45 mph. Wind will settle down for everyone by tomorrow morning.
It's going to be a gray day today. Fog is dense in spots this morning. Rain will pick up around lunchtime. Showers will continue through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s.
Mountain Snow
A good wallop of snow is coming to the mountains. Starting tonight a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7 pm tonight. Snow will pile this weekend, totals are expected to come in between 10 and 20 inches. The higher totals, of course, will be in areas higher in elevation. Mountain travel will be dicey tonight as winds are also expected to be strong. Gusts will peak around 50 mph, which means blowing snow will be a problem as well.