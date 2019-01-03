Friday, Jan. 4, 4:00 P.M.
It was another very mild day across the Portland metro area. Highs will top out in the mid 50s. We will stay dry the rest of the night and through the first half of Saturday.
POTENTIAL WIND STORM
Some of our forecast models have a strong wind storm developing for the Portland metro area and Willamette Valley Saturday evening. A classic windstorm setup is forming, as a deep low pressure system sweeps up the coastline tomorrow. Depending on the position of the low, we could see a brief but strong windstorm with widespread gusts between 50-65 mph in the Portland area and the valley. However, the position and intensity of the low is extremely important. If it moves directly over the Portland metro area, all strong wind would be south. If the low weakens, it could just be a breezy evening. We haven’t had a widespread, strong wind storm in a few years and a lot could change over the next 24 hours, so stay tuned.
Showers will continue through next week look to taper off by Friday.
MOUNTAIN SNOW
The Cascades will be hit with some snowfall this coming week. Snow levels will drop below pass level Saturday night through Monday night and we could see 6-12” during that time. The rest of the week will likely be rainy on the mountain.