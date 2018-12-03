Monday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m.
It’s a spectacular December day outside with sunshine across much of our viewing area. Temperatures are right where we would expect them to be this time of year; in the upper 40s.
Expect another 4 days of mainly sunny weather, then a couple weak weather systems bring us some light rain at times Saturday through Monday.
Increasing east wind out of the Gorge picks up the next 12 hours, mainly keeping overnight fog out of the metro area. There could be a few scattered spots of fog (freezing possibly) for the Tuesday AM commute, but most of us start clear and cold and breezy. Both daytime highs and overnight lows drop off the next 4 days as more cold air pours out of the Gorge from east of the Cascades. East wind will be screaming through the east metro area, hills, and Gorge through at least Saturday….Brrr!