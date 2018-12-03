Tuesday, Dec. 4, 4:00 PM...
It has been another beautiful early December day with sunshine! It was a chilly start for some, down into the 20s but afternoon temps have been near average for early December. Gusty east wind spread has spread into the entire metro area
We’ll see a wide variety of low temps tonight, remaining close to 40 in windy areas (above normal) to around 20 in the calmest/coldest outlying areas.
The same weather pattern continues through Friday, although we still think temps will cool a few degrees each day.
A weak weather system pushes rain into Western OR/WA Friday night and then a wetter weather pattern arrives Sunday and continues much of next week.