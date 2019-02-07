Friday Feb. 8, 1:40 P.M.
Snow is on its way to the Portland metro area tonight. Here are the forecast highlights.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Portland metro area. Snow showers arrive in the metro area around 5:00 to 6:00 pm this evening. At that point temperatures will be several degrees above freezing everywhere except northern Clark County, near/above 1,000′ (West Hills), and right around the west end of the Gorge. For most of us, the snow won't stick to roads initially, but watch out in northern Clark County and near the gorge.
During the night snow continues and temperatures fall to freezing north and east metro near the Gorge, plus in the hills. Much of the west and south metro area may stay a few degrees above freezing with little snow accumulation.
Snow showers continue Saturday, although not much additional accumulation after noon. Many roads where not much snow fell (west/south metro) may be just wet or in pretty decent shape, but there will be lots of snow on roads in Clark county and eastern Multnomah County close to the Gorge. The Columbia River Gorge will be snowy and frozen Saturday.
Everyone will be below freezing Saturday night into Sunday.