Thursday Feb. 7, 4:30 P.M.
After a cold and sunny start, today will bring increasing clouds to the metro area and high temps close to 40 degrees. Tomorrow morning could bring a few flurries or sprinkles to the area, but travel will likely not be impacted in the Portland area.
Saturday is the next day to watch closely. Snow showers could arrive as early as the morning and continue through the rest of the day. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Portland metro area. Areas on the east and north side of the metro area could be impacted more than the west and south sides of the city. If we get a couple of inches of snow early in the day, the roads will freeze up sooner. If most of the snow comes later in the day, roads will mainly avoid freezing until the late evening.
Sunday will be dry and frozen. Then, we bring in another chance for snow on Monday and into midweek. We will have a better idea on the chances for more snow next week in the next couple of days.