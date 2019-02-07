Friday Feb. 8, 4:00 A.M.
Light snow is making it's way through Lincoln City and eastward to Salem this morning. Areas north will stay dry. A round of cold showers will come through this afternoon, turning mixed and then to snow as the temperatures fall into the night. Highs today will come in around 40 degrees and fall to freezing overnight.
Tomorrow's forecast will be an interesting one. Snow showers will start in the early morning hours and continue through the rest of the day. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Portland metro area. Areas on the east and north side of the metro area could see more snow than the west and south sides of the city.
A couple of if-then scenarios to be aware of tomorrow:
If we get a couple of inches of snow early in the day, the roads will freeze up sooner.
If most of the snow comes later in the day, roads will mainly avoid freezing until the late evening.
Sunday will be dry and cold with temperatures staying at or just below the freezing mark. Monday and Tuesday could be snowy as well.