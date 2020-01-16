Good morning!
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10:00 A.M. for northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. This advisory includes the Portland/Vancouver metro area. A few clusters of showers will push through this morning, mainly before sunrise. This will leave a dusting of snow in the lowest elevations, and 1-3” of snow for areas above 500 feet. There’s also a Dense Fog Advisory in effect. Considering temperatures are at/below freezing in many locations, freezing fog is likely through at least sunrise. This will bring the potential for patchy ice (in addition to any snow that is out there). Give yourselves extra time on your A.M. commutes, as there will likely be slick spots on area roads.
Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 30s and low 40s today, with showers increasing this afternoon and tonight. Expect the showers to slowly taper off throughout Saturday morning.
It looks like Saturday afternoon through Sunday will feature mostly dry conditions. High temperatures will rebound back into the upper 40s and low 50s this weekend. Our next chance for showers will arrive on Monday (M.L.K. Day).
Stay safe out there, and happy Friday!