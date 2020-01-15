Thursday, Jan. 16 4:20 A.M.
*Winter storm warning in the Gorge until 4:00 p.m. today*
*Winter weather advisory on Mt. Hood until 4:00 p.m. today with 1 to 3 inches of new snow above 1,000 feet*
Several showers going across the metro this morning, but current temperatures are several degrees above freezing except in the Gorge, so most of us should mainly see rain and not snow. Traveling into the Gorge or higher elevations towards the Coast Range and Cascades will see some snow.
We will continue with occasional showers with some sun breaks this afternoon and a high of 40 degrees. Showers and sun breaks again tomorrow, high of 42. Pretty rainy on Saturday, high of 45. We get a break on Sunday, partly sunny and a high of 50. Monday to Wednesday will bring scattered showers with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.