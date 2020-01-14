Wednesday, Jan. 15th, 4:00 P.M.
So far the forecast has worked out according to plan. Areas away from the Columbia River Gorge have seen temperatures spike into the 40s this afternoon. But strong east wind is carrying very cold air westward into the eastern portion of the metro area. That’s an issue because solid precipitation is the story now through 6-7pm.
NOW THROUGH MIDNIGHT
METRO FORECAST: Rain at times now through 8pm. Could be mixed with snow in spots. NO STICKING EXPECTED MOST AREAS
EAST METRO NEAR GORGE: Rain at times, spots of freezing rain develop around Troutdale/Camas/Washougal. Possibly on trees/objects as close in as I-205 if temperature drops to 32 degrees. NO ROAD GLAZING EXCEPT EAST OF TROUTDALE & CAMAS
AFTER MIDNIGHT
METRO AREA: Rain showers, mixed with snow on the hills later, especially east metro. No sticking snow below 1,000’. Lows 32-36. Could be a spot or two of road ice west metro IF temps drop to freezing and a road stays wet.
GORGE: 1-4” snow total by morning, freezing rain or ice pellets western part mixed in.
The rest of our 7 day forecast shows pretty typical mid-late January weather. Temperatures warm a bit this weekend, back to normal. A mix of wet days and maybe a day or two that could be mainly dry.