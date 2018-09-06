COOLING DOWN, SHOWER CHANCE
Thursday, Sept. 6
It's gorgeous again today across the Portland metro area! Highs will top out in the 80s today.
Tomorrow will bring another nice day with some cooler air. Temps will fall into the upper 70s, but we'll be sunny most of the day. Clouds will roll in around dinner time and we will likely see some showers in the overnight period. Showers could linger into early Saturday morning, but most of your weekend looks dry.
Next week will bring more fall-like weather. Highs will top out around 70 degrees with showers expected on and off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.