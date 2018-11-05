Fox 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive General Information
Toy Drive Dates: Thursday, November 8th - Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 (Collection Period)
Donation Guidelines: Only brand new, unwrapped toys are accepted. See "Suggested Toys" link above for toy recommendations.
Donation Sites: Fox 12 Studios, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Columbia Credit Union, Al's Garden and Home Centers, Piccolo Mondo Toys. See "Drop-off Locations" link above for a detailed list of donation centers.
Cash Donations: We are unable to accept cash donations.
Families in Need: Fox 12, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Columbia Credit Union, Pacific Office Automation, Al's Garden and Home Centers and Piccolo Mondo Toys *do not distribute toys directly to families in need* Donations are handled by our non-profit partners. Many programs fill-up quickly and have firm deadlines. Please refer donation requests to local charities, local Salvation Army offices or Portland Toy & Joy.
Charities: Charities have been chosen for 2018. If you are interested in being a charity partner, the next opportunity for consideration is August of 2019. Please contact Fox 12 after the aforementioned date.
Finally, thanks to all of the givers, volunteers, non-profits and business partners for making the Fox 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive a possibility. Your generosity helps to create a lasting positive impact in our community.