PORTLAND METRO, Ore. (KPTV) - Fred Meyer and QFC employees are officially going on strike Friday after they say the stores parent company Kroger stopped paying them hourly hazard pay.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union released a statement saying Fred Meyer and QFC employees cannot afford to live in the communities they serve.

The statement says while the Kroger Company enjoyed record profits, many of their employees were left without hourly hazard pay during the pandemic despite working in a time of hazard the union says never ended.

Kroger has offered long term employees 50 cent raises for the next two years and 40 cents raise on the third year but the union says the vast majority of employees have been offered nothing.

“Fred Meyer’s callous disregard for their own essential workers is stunning considering the sacrifice these employees have made throughout the pandemic,” The United Food and Commercial Workers said in a statement. “While so many were able to stay safely in their own homes, essential grocery workers showed up to work helping feed our communities. These employers should recognize their sacrifice by treating these workers with the basic respect they deserve.”

A statement from Fred Meyer indicates the company is going to continue the negotiations.

“We take our responsibility to maintain access to food and essential items for the communities that we serve very seriously. Our goal is to achieve a fair and balanced outcome for our associates, and we will continue to negotiate for as long as it takes to do so,” said a Fred Meyer spokesperson. “Since the union has decided to threaten a work stoppage in the middle of the negotiation process, and during an ongoing pandemic, we will do everything we can within the scope of the law to ensure that we are able to continue to provide access to food and essential items.”

The strike at the Hollywood District Fred Meyer began at 6 a.m. Friday when employees will begin walking off the job.

They say they’re hoping this leads to negotiations for the contracts they deserve.