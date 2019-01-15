Children of furloughed federal employees whose parents or guardians are affected by the partial closure of the federal government may be eligible for National School Lunch and School Breakfast meal benefits.
The income guidelines https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/childnutrition/SNP/Documents/3511-E%20%28Income%20Guidelines%29%202019.pdf for free and reduced price school meals are based on annual income. Parents or guardians may apply with the income received in the current month, projected for the month in which the application is completed or for the month prior to application.
Fill out an application online: https://salkeiz.k12.or.us/parents/food-services/
Please note that families who are approved for free or reduced price meals based on their reduced income during a furlough period will need to terminate their free/reduced price status should the economic hardship they had anticipated due to the furlough be remedied by a return to work and/or restoration of pay for the furlough period.
If you have any questions regarding program eligibility, please contact Food Services at 503-399-3169.
