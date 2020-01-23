WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A fundraiser is planned for Friday to help fund efforts to find a woman who has been missing for a month.
Allyson Watterson, 20, was last seen near North Plains on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Searches for her have been ongoing and now a local restaurant is hosting an event to support the efforts.
The Old Spaghetti Factory, located at 10425 Northeast Tanasbourne Drive, will welcome guests on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to raise funds.
The restaurant will donate 20 percent of a customer's order when the appropriate flyer is presented. That flyer is attached to this article.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the Kyron Horman Foundation and reservations are recommended.
