Security high as lawmakers begin work in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Lawmakers in Oregon returned to the State Capitol to begin the 2021 legislative session. A noticeable change for this year’s session, an increased presence of Oregon State Police Troopers in and around the building.
There had been a warning put out about possible protests at the capitol. OSP saying those working in the area should avoid the capital and that streets may be closed. The protest never materialized.
The increased security comes after protesters in December made their way into the capitol building during a special session.
Several protesters gained access to the building as a person left the building. Troopers asked them to go, and "the altercation became physical."
One of the protesters sprayed some kind of chemical irritant or bear spray into the vestibule, but Troopers and Salem police were able to contain the crowd.
Inside the capitol building Monday, both the House and Senate convened for the general assembly. The day began with electing leadership, swearing in new members and first readings of legislation.
Rep. Tina Kotek was elected to House Speaker for the 5th time.
“I take the privilege of being the Speaker of the House very seriously and I ask for your support and your prayers to help me be a worthy steward,” Kotek said.
In the Senate, State Senator Peter Courtney was elected the Senate President for the 10th time.
“We have a long road ahead. These are tough times,” Courtney said. “We are legislating in a new way. It will be difficult but we must keep going. Oregonians are hurting. We will be there for them in their time of need.”
Courtney is serving his 37th year in the Oregon State Legislature. He has served as Senate President since 2003 and is the longest-serving Legislator in Oregon's history.
In the State Senate as members were voting on rules for the upcoming session, several Republican senators voiced concerns over the Capitol being closed. Hearings and public testimony is set to be heard by phone or virtually. The change comes as the state works through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans point to other states like California and Idaho that are allowing people to testify in person with restrictions in place.
“I believe that we need to work together,” State Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend said. “I believe that more than phone calls and zoom are going to be necessary in order of us to accomplish what we need to accomplish.”
“The decision to lock the public out of their Capitol isn’t based on science – not even close,” State Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod said. “We are nearly a year into this pandemic. We have data and information on how to make public spaces safe. Some restaurants are open, big box stores are open, and even California, a state whose COVID case numbers are among the grimmest in the county, has acknowledged the importance of allowing the people to safely access their capitol.”
Next week both chambers will begin hearings and votes in their respective chambers.
(1) comment
"Lawmakers Begin WORK"? What a joke, they do nothing but drain tax payer dollars. Businesses failing, but their paychecks and that of all government workers continue without interruption.
