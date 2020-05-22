Joe V celebrates National Barbecue Month with some home grilling

(KPTV) – May is National Barbecue Month and Memorial Day weekend is a popular time for grilling, so here’s a simple and delicious recipe to try out, courtesy of the chef from the Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach.
Chef Aaron Bedard’s Grilled Flank Steak and Corn
Ingredients:
- 1 piece of Flank steak (2 to 3 pounds)
- 1/4 cup Tajin spice seasoning
- 2 jalapenos seeded and sliced thinly
- 1/2 head of cabbage finely shredded
- 1/4 cup cilantro leaves roughly chopped
- 2 fresh limes
- 3 ears of corn on the cob cut in half
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup crumbled Cotija cheese
- Corn tortillas
- Salt & Pepper for taste
Recipe:
Begin by trimming any silvers of skin off the flank steak. Using a fork poke multiple holes on both sides of the flank steak and season very liberally with the Tajin spice, salt and pepper.
Set the flank aside for a few minutes to allow the spices to blend into the steak. In a mixing bowl add the chopped cabbage, jalapenos, cilantro and juice the limes. Add salt and pepper to taste and set the bowl aside.
Over open charcoal flames start grilling the flank steak. On the opposite side of the grill, start to grill the corn. Grill the flank steak for 7-10 minutes on both sides until it reaches the desired cooking temperature, then pull it off the grill and rest it on a plate for 5 minutes. Pull the corn on the cob off the grill, spread mayonnaise all over the corn and roll it in Cotija cheese, before placing it on a serving tray. Next, slice the flank steak (across the grain of the steak) and place it on a serving tray. Add jalapeno and cabbage slaw. Heat corn tortillas on the grill until it's soft and warm and enjoy!
