Local artist Mike Bennett makes Portland his canvas with hidden cartoon cutouts

(KPTV) - Local artist Mike Bennett creates life-sized wooden cutouts of some of the most popular cartoons on the planet and then hides them around Portland for people to find and keep as little treasures. Lately, folks far beyond the Rose City have been taking notice. Molly Riehl stopped by Mike’s garage studio to learn more.
To learn more about Mike Bennett, visit his website: http://mikebennettart.net/
To follow Mike on Instagram, click the link to his profile: https://www.instagram.com/mikebennettart/?hl=en
To follow Mike on Tik Tok, click the link to his page: https://www.tiktok.com/@mikebennettart?langCountry=bn
